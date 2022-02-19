Dogs & puppies

Rumble / Dogs & Puppies – We all have that special nook in the house that is ours and no one else's.

It is the place we would like to curl ourselves in a ball in and just lay until the end of time, or at least until our problems or the bad weather pass us by.

Dogs are very much like us in that manner.

Our loving pets, too, have a comfortable nest where they love to sit and wait for us to show them some love.

We might give them the most comfortable dog beds or even let them sleep on down feathers, but they would still climb on our beds or sleep on the cat bed when we turn our attention to something else.

This gentle beast however, found that his secret hideout is none other than his owner's lap.

This Newfoundalnd dog named Boss is such a loving dog!

He loves to give lots