PM Trudeau Is Uniting the World

By invoking Canada's Emergency Powers Act, meant for time of war, and using it freeze the bank accounts of the Truckers, Farmers, etc.

(and possibly any of those who donated to them), PM Trudeau has demonstrated to the world as what a Tyrant he really is.

This real Canadian claims it is a 'wake up' call to the world to push back on tyrants like PM Trudeau.