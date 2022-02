WHY has the Projects Ratings halved- Brittany Higgins and Grace Tame

Since Lisa Wilkinson took over as the host of Channel 10's the Project their Ratings have halved.

Their non-stop promotion of Brittany Higgins and Grace Tame as well as all things Woke are the main reasons for the show's Dramatic decline.

Quite simply most Australians do not identify as Feminists and most Australians do not agree with Lisa Wilkinson that Australia is a Male-Dominated Patriarchy and that it is a Rape Culture.

Feminism is killing Channel 10.