The Nature of Kazakhstan-Charyn Canyon

Charyn Canyon is a picturesque deep gorge in Kazakhstan, stretching for 154 km along the valley of the Charyn River, near the border with China and Kyrgyzstan.

This is one of the places on Earth, from the beauty and grandeur of which is breathtaking.

Given the size and geological features of the Charyn Canyon, it is often referred to as the "little brother" of one of the largest gorges on the planet - the American Grand Canyon.

Reddish rocks similar to fortress towers and abysses from 150 to 300 m deep impress everyone who has been here.