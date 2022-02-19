America Warned of an Invasion, Russia Stayed Home

In this clip from COI #234, Kyle Anzalone and Connor Freeman cover the Biden administration’s dubious claims of a Wednesday Russian attack falling flat.

The legislative branch continues to put forward competing bills that would sanction the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and commence a massive economic war on Russia.

Goading Moscow, NATO continues to talk up further troop deployments to member states including on the Black Sea.

The Russians announced a partial troop withdrawal from Crimea as well as from the western Russian bases near Ukraine.

Moscow’s claims are questioned by NATO and Washington.

The status of said withdrawal has yet to be confirmed.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has told Putin to intensify diplomatic talks with the Americans.

Putin has said he will not recognize the Donbas breakaway republics because he supports the MINSK agreements.