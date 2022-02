How to Maximize Muscle Protein Synthesis | Best Tasting Protein for 2022

All the battles of 2020 were lost, except 1!

I review NutraBio’s Freedom Fetti Muscle Matrix Protein and why it is the crowning achievement of 2020.

I go over the protein’s ingredients, macros, cost, taste, and why I think this is not only the best protein for Maximizing Protein Synthesis, but also the best tasting protein.

This honest review comes as we say goodbye to 2020 and hello to 2021