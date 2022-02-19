The Don Smith Show 2-19-22

Bestselling Author Peter Schweizer joins me to discuss his latest book "Red Handed," which details how the Biden family has prospered from their direct ties to the communist Chinese government.

We also have Rich Baris with the latest polling data, Peter Huessy is back with the latest national security threats, "Freedom Convoy" organizer Pat King on the crackdown by the Canadian government, and our weekly "Vets in the Fight." Please share this show far and wide.

