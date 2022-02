Studio 666 with Foo Fighters | Official Trailer

Watch the official trailer for the Foo Fighters horror movie Studio 666, directed by B.

J.

McDonnell.

It stars Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee, Whitney Cummings, Leslie Grossman, Will Forte, Jenna Ortega, Jeff Garlin and Lionel Richie.

Studio 666 Release Date: February 25, 2022