Song of the Redeemed

We can't sing like the angels.

For they were created by God to be messengers, flames of fire; they do everything that He says.

They join in the praise and adoration of the King because he deserves it.

But unlike the angels who have no choice, we, as men, have the choice to praise.

So out of our free will we worship God.

I think that our worship, although joining in with the angels, is different than the angels.

I think it's sweeter in some ways, more precious in some ways, because of the sacrifice that Christ made for us, so we could sing like redeemed men.