The Ends - Part 7

The lesson on February 13, 2022 was part 7 of “The Ends” study.

We spent time with the Greek word τελέω.

This is a verb meaning “to finish” but it can change meaning in different context.

τελέω can also mean “ to make and end” or “to pay”.

We looked at the verses where that was expressed (Matt.

11:1; 17:24).

It means “to finish” in Matt.

19:1.

Luke 18:31 is where it means “to be fulfilled”.

Similarly in John 19:28 it means “to accomplish/fulfill”.

John 19:30 shows it as “to finish”.

We then looked in 3 places where τετέλ*, the verb indicative perfect from τελέω meant “were now accomplished” (John 19:28), “it is finished” (John 19:30) and “I have finished” (2 Tim.

4:7).

Wayne then had us review τετέλεσται, where he explained there are common sermons to associate the three “τ” in that word to the three crosses of Jesus Christ’s crucifixion (he then reminded us of several lessons on RightDivision.com teaching about the five crosses, that being two malefactors and two thieves.

It also is explained in the Companion Bible, Appendix 164).

We finally looked at Hebrews 6:1-3 KJV to show how Israel had goals go teach that they weren’t fulfilling.

He ended the lesson with a look at the word Earthly ἐπίγειος and the six verses where it appeared and plans to go over them in the next lesson (John 3:12; 1 Cor.

15:40; 2 Cor.

5:1; Phil.

2:10;3:19 and James 3:15 KJV)