An Ongoing Travesty of Injustice, Moderately Mitigated: Kim Potter to Serve 14 Months

Yesterday was the sentencing of Kimberly Potter over the shooting death of Duante Wright.

This was the “Taser!

Taser!

Taser!” shooting in which Potter mistakenly drew her Glock 17 pistol instead of her intended Taser and shot and killed Duante Wright as he violent fought lawful arrest against three officers while attempting to speed off in his car.

A jury misinformed on the relevant law would find Potter guilty of manslaughter as charged.