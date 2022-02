A Walk in Park Maksimir (Pt. 3): 3rd Lake; Zagreb, Croatia - HD

Park Maksimir, founded in 1787, is the oldest public park in Zagreb, Croatia.

It is important part of city's cultural heritage and home of Zagreb's Zoo.

It is know for its broad meadows, lush woods, 5 lakes and beautiful main promenade - that leads from main gate to Lookout (Vidikovac).

In this video take a walk around Third lake.