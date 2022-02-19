Ukraine’s President Leaving Country As Threat Of Invasion Looms; Explosion Rocks Ukraine Pipeline

NATO allies are reportedly concerned by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s decision to depart his country this weekend and go to Germany as the threat of Russian invasion looms over the country.
Explosion Rocks Ukraine Pipeline, President Leaving Country as Threat of Invasion Looms
Watch VideoSeparatist leaders in eastern Ukraine ordered a full military mobilization Saturday amid a spike of violence in the..