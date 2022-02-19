Tyrants, coming to a peaceful protest near you!

My brother Jeremiah Jost just filmed this of police on horses in Ottawa trampling an elderly woman with a walker peacefully protesting.
This government tyranny has to end.
PLEASE SHARE
My brother Jeremiah Jost just filmed this of police on horses in Ottawa trampling an elderly woman with a walker peacefully protesting.
This government tyranny has to end.
PLEASE SHARE
Did you ever just wonder how the truckers protest affects you. Depends on who you serve. You cannot serve both God Alpha Omega..
Freedom Convoy. Trucker protest. Cananda. Rumors that riot police are being sent to Ottawa. To be used against peaceful protestors.