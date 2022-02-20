Trudeau’s Justice Minister Threatens Pro-Trump People Supporting Truckers

Rumble — The justice minister of Canada said Wednesday that supporters of former President Donald Trump who also financially backed anti-mandate truck protesters "ought to be worried" about having their bank accounts seized.
Rumble — The justice minister of Canada said Wednesday that supporters of former President Donald Trump who also financially backed anti-mandate truck protesters "ought to be worried" about having their bank accounts seized.
Canadian, Trudeau's Justice Minister David Lametti, stated publicly that the terrorist truckers and anyone supporting..
Covid-19 is already literally everywhere, so the idea of “stopping the spread” is silly and ludicrous. Once you account for..