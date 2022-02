PRESIDENT TRUMP - Q+ : WHO IS THE 17 PERCENT - WHO ARE THEY - THOUGHTS? ๐Ÿฟ๐Ÿธ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ SHARE!!

PRESIDENT TRUMP - Q+ : WHO IS THE 17 PERCENT - WHO ARE THEY - THOUGHTS?

๐Ÿฟ๐Ÿธ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ SHARE!!