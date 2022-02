The Great Reset & The Rise of 21st Century Fascism - by Glenn Beck

Information you need to learn, Personally you should read these reports yourself.

However i know most of you don't have time for that.

So here is a playlist for you to cut corners and learn through video form Agenda 21 and the plan destroy America & Worlds Depopulation Playlist - https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/eNMZDD9HHpPL/