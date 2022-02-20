Team USA might be done competing in the Winter Olympics but locals are not

For the Racine Curling Club, they see upwards of about 200 people flow through their facilities curious to try out the sport.
For the Racine Curling Club, they see upwards of about 200 people flow through their facilities curious to try out the sport.
Cross-country skiing standout adds silver in women's 30K to go with earlier bronze; Team USA finishes with 25 total medals in..
Check out the best photos from the U.S. men's hockey team's heartbreaking Beijing Olympics quarterfinal loss to Slovakia.