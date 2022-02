Canada Canmore & Lake Louise "THIS IS OUR BACKYARD"

Welcome to our backyard.

Canmore and Lake Louise is just a short drive from our home.

Stunning views and a great time.

It's just a playground for anyone daring to use it.

We go on two amazing hikes and check off a bucket list item by taking a helicopter tour over Canmore.

Watch out for bears though they are always around.

I've run into 5 bears in my life, they tend to leave you alone.