GREAT NEWS, YOUTUBE DELETED MY CHANNEL 🤩

If you are not already aware, Youtube is anti freedom of speech.

In truth they are anti America, but they claim to be a platform that advocates for ideas.

What you soon find out is that they determine which ideas are acceptable and which ideas are not.

This, you can imagine, presents a bit of a problem.

If anything other than the first amendment is being used to filter ideas, then the conversation becomes less about safety and more about control.

We do not need an overseer determining what we can know and what we cannot know.

Just like we didn’t need our government telling us what is essential, when we can leave our home, what medications our personal doctors can prescribe, how long we can remain outside, what we have to wear on our face, how many friends and family we can congregate with, or where we can travel.

This fight for freedom is real and it is our time to prove ourselves worthy of the sacrifices made by our ancestors.