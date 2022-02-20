PROTESTING FOR LESS LIBERTY

You know for sure that we are infected with a diseased culture when a generation protests for less liberty while being born in the land of the free.

As if liberty is a burden to be cast off at the first promise of comfort.

What's worse is that this advocation is for the removal of choice from everyone not just the willing populace who are too disconnected from reality to realize that without choice you are a slave.

Maybe they're okay with that.

Maybe they won't mind living in a cage as long as they receive three square meals a day and the cage protects them from the outside world.

Though it would sadden me to see them relegate themselves to servitude, I, believing in freedom, would respect their choice.

But what I cannot abide is the offering of my liberty to their god of empty promises and perverted morals.

If the media's job were to truly inform the country then I'd bet my life that most would come to the conclusion that socialism can only benefit as a cautionary tale, racism is no longer a pervasive problem in America, the nuclear family is the rule not the exception, centralized power will inevitably become corrupt, politicians are the voice of the people not the parents, education is not indoctrination, and the purpose of respectful conversation is not your personal comfort.