IS EVERYTHING REALLY GONNA BE ALL WHITE? 🤔

5 years ago Showtime would have been raked over the coals for allowing this offensively racist material on their platform, but today is clearly a different story.

This is a clear indication of how this progressive movement, whether on purpose or ironically, is actively moving us backward to a time that thankfully no longer exists.

In order to bring this vision to fruition they must pervert history, pervert language, and pervert culture - none of which would be necessary if the racist systems they claim to be alive and well today were actually alive and well today.

Don't let them convince you that racism is anything more than "the belief that someone is superior or inferior based solely on their race".

Don't let them attempt to convince you that law enforcement poses more of a threat to black lives than black crime.

Don't let them misinform you on the value of black fathers in the home in a constructive loving relationship with the mother of their children.

Don't let them convince you that you'd be able to succeed if not for some make believe white patriarchal system designed for the sole purpose of keeping you down in spite of the multitude of black millionaires and billionaires in the United States.

If that system did actually exist it would seem to me, to be doing a piss pore job wouldn't you say?

Please believe me when I tell you that you are being led astray for no other reason than it is advantageous to do so.

Not advantageous to you, but advantageous to the globalist elite agenda.

Do you really believe that it is just coincidence that more black babies are aborted annually than any other ethic group, that fatherless homes have jumped over 50% more than what they were 60 years ago, and that at 13% of the population blacks commit over 50% of the violent crimes which then also contributes to a disproportionate population of incarcerated black men?

So in summary we have less black babies, less strong men in the community (causing black women to fend for themselves), and more black men in prison than any other ethnic group.

I don't know about you, but if I were a white supremacist I couldn't have planned it any better than this.