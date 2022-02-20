Hard enforcement begins to clear Ottawa demonstrators

Police from across Ontario and Quebec have begun to arrest people, tow vehicles, and clear demonstrators from Ottawa.
Heavily equipped police began forming a cordon before noon, moving in soon after, and not reluctant to use force.
