OH! CANADA

Deception Bytes discusses the news of the day focusing on the ongoing political scandals from a Christian patriotic perspective.

In tonight's broadcast we discuss the arrest of the Freedom Convoy organizers and the ongoing police operations in Ottawa that have placed armed check-points at all exits and entrances to the downtown area.

We also discuss the reported us of Long Range Acoustic Devices similar to that used in Australia recently.

Police are seen on camera beating people with the butts of their riffles and brutalizing these peaceful protesters.

Ottawa police are flat our lying about what is taking place and have banned reporters from the area.