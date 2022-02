The Chase is on and on

The chase is on and on is referred to a 17-year-old musician who is called Paul and who came to perform in Dragon breath point Labadie for Isabela's surprise birthday party.

The path of destiny is being in the presence of royal beauty that left him breathless?

The question remains will Paul pursue Isabela back to us?

Isabela is the most beautiful girl under the great Caribbean sun that touches Paul's heart who says the chase is on and on.