Richard Lipsey on Entrepreneurship, America, and President Kennedy

Richard Lipsey loves business, America, and the Second Amendment.

When you hear about his business you will understand why.

And he has one of the most unique first hand witness stories about President Kennedy you will ever hear.

This story comes in about a third of the way through and it is well worth listening to it all, because it is so unique about what happened behind the scenes.

He was a lieutenant in the Army working at the White House and assigned to guard the body of the President, but the details in the interview are astounding.

His business story is just as interesting to me though, because it is a building block of our community, State, and Country.

There are some questions I didn't ask, because the answers are obvious, which makes Richard Lipsey stand out even more.

His love of Country, capitalism, community, service, and our Constitution is obvious as he tells his story.