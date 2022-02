I GOT NO BULLETS! - Dead Space Funny Moments ☠️🎮

Oof, we are back again!

With some Dead Space Funny Moments!

I can't even believe how old this game is!

I can't wait to see the dead space funny animation and glitches.

Leave a comment!

What do you think is the dead space scariest scene?

Also, do you think that a dead space movie would be any good?

What did you think of Dead space 2 and Dead space 3?

Do you think we will ever get a Dead space 4?