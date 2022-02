The 'X' Zone Radio/TV Show with Rob McConnell: Guest - RODNEY CLUFF

RODNEY CLUFF - Breaking News… The World is Hollow.......NOT: RODNEY M.

CLUFF, author of World Top Secret: Our Earth IS Hollow!

Was born and raised in the American Mormon colony of Colonia Juarez in northern Mexico.

He became interested in the Hollow Earth Theory at the age of 16 while working on a New Mexico farm where the farm manager told the workers of the theory.

He thought, What an ideal place for the Lord to hide the Lost Tribes of Israel!