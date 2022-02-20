For the second day in a row, police and demonstrators clash in Ottawa.

Global National: February 19, 2022 | For the second day in a row, police and demonstrators clashed in the nation's capital, with emotions occasionally escalating into violence, but the Ottawa occupation looks to be nearing its end tonight.
Watch VideoPolice aggressively pushed back protesters, took control of some trucks and advanced toward Parliament on Saturday after..
Watch VideoPolice poured into downtown Ottawa on Thursday in what truckers feared was a prelude to a crackdown on their nearly..