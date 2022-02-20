Video captures helicopter crashing into ocean near Miami Beach

Two people were transported to a hospital after a helicopter crashed into the ocean near the Miami Beach shore, according to a tweet by Miami Beach Police.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.
Two people were transported to a hospital after a helicopter crashed into the ocean near the Miami Beach shore, according to a tweet by Miami Beach Police.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.
A Robinson R44 helicopter crashed Saturday into the ocean waters off Miami Beach, plummeting a few feet away from swimmers.