Police assault peaceful Protesters Ottawa Feb 19 tear gas assault

Police illegally move in on main stage area in front of parliament buildings at Ottawa freedom convoy.

Police assault and arrest several protesters, and fire smoke grenades.

Most protesters remain calm and are forced back, some are assaulted.

Dana, Peace man is arrested at gunpoint.

Screen capture Taken From Church of Bubbles alternative media Facebook live stream by Jim Kerr, at the Ottawa freedom Convoy February 19 2022 .