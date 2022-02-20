Huntington Beach helicopter crashed in Newport Bay Newport beach CA

Both officers got out one ok and one has injury not sure how severe injury is .
We are praying for you officers and Huntington beach police.
Rumor that one officer may have died can't confirm with police.
A police helicopter with two occupants crashed into the water in Newport Beach Saturday afternoon, according to the Newport Beach..
A Huntington Beach Police Department helicopter crashed into the water in Newport Beach Saturday in front of dozens of witnesses..