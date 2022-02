Wondering How Nazy Germany Started? Here Is a Clue

People always wonder how descent people turned into murderers of neighbors.

Here is a clue.

I made two references of history alone, one about the Roman occupation and mixed it with what’s happening today in Ottawa CA after a grand mother was trampled by mounted police, used an excerpt of the series “The Chosen” Episode 8 Season 1, where the general requested use of mounted soldier to trample people, second Hitler smiling saying: “that’s what I’m talking about”