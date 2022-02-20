Bill Maher IS NOT a Conservative. Learn Your Ideologies. Leftists and Liberals are NOT the same.

Leftists are Marxists, fascists, communists, and group think ... that power belongs in the hand of the government ... but liberals are tolerant and love the diversity and creativity of the individual.

Leftists have taken over the Democrat party, which is why real liberals like Bill Maher, Brandon Straka, Joe Rogan, Russell Brand, Dave Ruben, are so critical of the Democrat party.

Leftist goes against everything Liberals believe in.

Leftist want group think and compliance, Liberals want freedom and tolerance.

Now Conservatives and Liberals have found common ground in regards to the mandates, the truckers, cancel culture, etc..

So why not unify and defeat the Leftists that have taken over the Democrat Party?

I voted Republican for the first time.

We need to stop thinking that everytime a Liberal agrees with a conservative that they are "waking up," because they are not.

They are just REAL Liberals.

They are sane, so common ground can be found with them.

The Leftists on the other hand are the enemy of the state.

They disagree and defy our own constitution without worry of consequences.

Please learn your political ideologies and do not allow the Leftists to hide behind a liberal label anymore.