Signs That Justin Trudeau's Tactics Are Backfiring | Maxime Bernier | INTERNATIONAL | Rubin Report

Rumble — Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks to Maxime Bernier, leader of the People’s Party of Canada about Justin Trudeau’s abuse of the Emergencies Act and the success of the freedom convoy.

First, Maxime describes how the various provinces have been starting to roll back vaccine mandates and how Justin Trudeau continues to isolate himself from the premiers of other Canadian provinces who have not supported his use of the Emergencies Act.

Maxime explains how Trudeau’s power grab is helping to grow support for the People’s Party of Canada and how some of the extreme measures, like freezing people’s bank accounts for supporting the truckers, are beginning to backfire.