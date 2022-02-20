Get In Front Of The Wave! Transformation.

Dr. Daniel Daves & Ralph Poupart from the Global Food Providers team unfold the reality of a "New Wineskin" and how the Lord is raising people up in an Isaiah 60 moment.

There is a critical position that must be taken to become part of the new wineskin.

In this presentation, we find that God will show you how to get in front of the changing season, and get in front of the big wave that's arising.

Only expert surfers know when to start paddling to catch the BIG KAHUNA.

You can get in front and ride the big wave all the way in.