Multiple shelling from Ukrainian military in Donbass region Ukraine

Donbass is in south-eastern Ukraine, some of whose territory is occupied by two unrecognized separatist states, the Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic.

These separatist states the Ukrainian government wants back as part of the Ukrainian government.

The flase flag invasion by Russia was never plausible as Putin does not want to invade the Ukraine.

The fighting is all internal in the Ukraine hetqwen Ukrainian military forces, Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic.

Nato wants to further their own power base and control into the eastern block which us a violation of the treaty signed with Russia.

Women and children leaving Donbass fleeing ro Russia for their safety.