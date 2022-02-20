Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID-19

The Queen has COVID: Monarch, 95, has mild 'cold-like' symptoms but continues light duties at Windsor Castle just days after Charles and Camilla both caught virus
Buckingham Palace described the 95-year-old monarch's symptoms as "cold-like", adding that she would continue to carry out "light"..
Her Majesty is said to be experiencing mild cold-like symptoms