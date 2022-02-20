Britain's Queen Elizabeth catches COVID: Palace

Queen Elizabeth, the world's longest-reigning monarch, tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday (February 20) and is experiencing mild symptoms but expects to continue light duties this week, Buckingham Palace said.
Edward Baran reports
Britain's Queen Elizabeth tests positive for COVID-19 with 'light' symptoms, says Buckingham Palace