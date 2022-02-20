Glenn Beck & Matthew Ball: Our Terrifying Future in the Meta-verse

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg wrote in October, "our hope is that within the next decade, the meta-verse will reach a billion people." But what the heck IS the meta-verse?

Well, it's complicated, but it will be our new future, so Glenn asks the beginner-level questions: Will we own digital homes?

Who will govern the meta-verse?

How do we protect our rights in the meta-verse?

Do we need VR goggles?

Neural-Link?

What happens if the meta-verse gets into the wrong hands?

The answers are both terrifying and thrilling.

On this episode of "The Glenn Beck Podcast," Glenn talks to Matthew Ball, co-founder of Ball Meta-verse Research Partners and prolific essayist, who focuses on technology, gaming, Disney, crypto, and the future of our world.