NORTH BAY - UN PLANE..!!

Please Support our Media •TopViralMedia•
Fired Boeing CEO is now working with Bay Area tractor startup
The former CEO of Boeing, who was fired in the wake of two deadly plane crashes, is now working with a Silicon Valley tractor..
SFGate
Please Support our Media •TopViralMedia•
The former CEO of Boeing, who was fired in the wake of two deadly plane crashes, is now working with a Silicon Valley tractor..
Ben Ellison, an aviator and engineer who ran an aircraft component company for years, is the inventor of the Gweduc amphibian..