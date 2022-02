Electric Company Worker Saves Sloth on Powerline

A cute sloth was saved from electrocution and certain death after climbing up an electrical pole in Colombia's Antioquia province on Monday afternoon.

After receiving calls from worried residents in the rural town of Taraza, workers from Colombian public services holding company Empresas Publicas de Medellin went to the rescue.

With safety measures in place, 38-year-old EPM employee Victor Hugo Lopez helped the sloth out.

Inside Edition Digital’s Stephanie Officer has the details.