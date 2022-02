Repair Cafe Helps Reduce Waste

A café in Illinois is aiming to help reduce waste on a worldwide scale.

Instead of taking trash to the landfills piled with it, the goal is to create hubs where people can bring their broken things for repair, an idea Bea Echeverria, coordinator at the Repair Café, recycled from overseas.

“The system here promotes throwaway culture.

If they have a toaster that breaks they're like, 'Oh I'll just buy another one!'” Echeverria said.

Inside Edition Digital’s Stephanie Officer explains.