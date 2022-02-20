Beautiful Peacock is Dancing in Park.

Peacocks are native to the jungles of India and Sri Lanka and have for centuries led a semi - domesticated existence in parks and gardens of the world.

Peacocks use their beautiful tail feathers to attract the females (peahens) in breeding season.

They actually can seem somewhat vain and proud of how they look to the 'ladies'.

They raise and fan the feathers out, prance and strut while intermittently shaking their wing and tail feathers rapidly which make a loud rustling sound as they pose and show off their striking plumage.

Generally the males and females lead separate lives.

In the breeding season however, the males are polygamous, and mate with four or five females each breeding season.

Although they are ground - living birds, they flap up into trees or other roosting spots off the ground away from predators.