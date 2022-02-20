The 'X' Zone Radio/TV Show with Rob McConnell: Guest - HENRY HERMAN BAUER

HENRY HERMAN BAUER - Science Is Not What You Think: Henry Hermann Bauer (born November 16, 1931 is an emeritus professor of chemistry and science studies at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University (Virginia Tech).

He is the author of several books and articles on fringe science, arguing in favor of the existence of the Loch Ness Monster and against Immanuel Velikovsky, and is an AIDS denialist.[3] Following his retirement in 1999, he was editor-in-chief of the Journal of Scientific Exploration, a fringe science publication.[2] Bauer also served as dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Virginia Tech, generating controversy by criticising affirmative action.

- http://www.henryhbauer.homestead.com