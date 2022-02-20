The 'X' Zone Radio/TV Show with Rob McConnell: Guest - MARK MUNCY

MARK MUNCY - Eerie Florida: MARK MUNCY is the creator of Hellview Cemetery, a charity haunted house in Central Florida that was so infamous it was banned by the City of St.

Petersburg.

An author of horror and science fiction, he has spent more than three decades collecting ghostly tales and reports of legendary beasts.

Currently he is finishing third book for The History Press after the best-selling "Eerie Florida" and "Freaky Florida".

He lives in St.

Petersburg, Florida, on the remains of an ancient midden with his wife, Kari Schultz.

Occasionally, he is visited by his daughters when they remember he is still there.

- www.eeerieflorida.com