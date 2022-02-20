Ted Cruz: People need to go to jail for this

Sen.
Ted Cruz, R-Texas, joined 'Fox News Sunday' to discuss the latest on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the latest in the Durham probe, and Biden's commitment to nominating a woman of color for the Supreme Court.
Sen.
Ted Cruz, R-Texas, joined 'Fox News Sunday' to discuss the latest on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the latest in the Durham probe, and Biden's commitment to nominating a woman of color for the Supreme Court.
https://patriotnewsoutlet.com/pno-news-break
'People need to go to jail for this'