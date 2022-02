1 dead, multiple injured in shooting near Portland's Normandale Park

A female victim was found deceased when police officers responded to a shooting near Normandale Park in Portland at about 8 p.m.

Local time on Saturday..Friends if you liked the video, click on +, add comments and optionally subscribe to promote the news channel!!!!!!!

Channel link:https://rumble.com/vvfor4-1-dead-multiple-injured-in-shooting-near-portlands-normandale-park.html?mref=ukb9x&mc=e0v9y