Walking Tour: Zagreb, Croatia - City Center: Upper Town (Gradec and Kaptol) - 4K UHD

Take a walk on a beautiful sunny November day and visit Zagreb's historic center (known as Upper Town) which consists of Gradec and Kaptol - two medieval towns situated on two neighboring hills.

This most touristy part of Zagreb is full of quaint stairs, historic churches and squares, narrow streets filled with cafes, parks and some unique features like shortest working funicular in the world, 13th century tower that fires a cannon to mark the noon every day and a 13th century stone gate that serves as a walk-through chapel.