Executive Protection Training Day Field Note #104

⚜️As Executive Protection agents, you have a very important job of providing security to protect high-level individuals and VIPs.

And this very art of protection is what gets you paid, you're not their fan or audience and it is not your job to film their concerts or rallies.

You need to do everything that's necessary to keep your principals safe.

If you truly consider protection as a sacred skill and value the privilege you get when people trust you with their lives or their family's life, only then would you be able to succeed in this game.