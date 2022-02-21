Executive Protection Training Day Field Note #104
⚜️As Executive Protection agents, you have a very important job of providing security to protect high-level individuals and VIPs.

And this very art of protection is what gets you paid, you&apos;re not their fan or audience and it is not your job to film their concerts or rallies.

You need to do everything that&apos;s necessary to keep your principals safe.

If you truly consider protection as a sacred skill and value the privilege you get when people trust you with their lives or their family&apos;s life, only then would you be able to succeed in this game.